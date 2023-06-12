Representation





In a continuing stride towards bolstering its defence capabilities, the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has recently given the green light for the development and production of more than 500 indigenously-built Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs). This significant decision underscores the country’s commitment to its pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and signals a remarkable leap in India’s evolving technological prowess.





Under the ambitious initiative, India seeks to obtain approximately 590 FRCVs in line with the project’s Make-I category. This category entails substantial government funding, ensuring up to 70 percent financial backing for prototype development, allowing for the realization of cutting-edge combat vehicle technologies.





Notably, the MoD has emphasized the significance of indigenous content, stipulating that the design and development of these FRCVs should incorporate a minimum of 50 percent of homegrown components. This strategic directive exemplifies the government’s unwavering commitment to nurturing indigenous defence capabilities and fostering technological independence.





With this monumental endeavour, India establishes itself as a formidable force in the global defence landscape, seeking to reduce its reliance on imported military equipment and replace the aging Russian T-72 main battle tanks (MBTs) currently in service. The project aims to empower its armed forces with state-of-the-art combat vehicles meticulously tailored to meet modern warfare’s unique challenges by emphasizing self-sufficiency and harnessing indigenous expertise. This strategic move not only reinforces India’s position on the global stage but also paves the way for a more robust and secure future.





A Glimpse On India’s FRCV Project





India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) spearheads the FRCV program as part of its “Make in India” modernization efforts to develop its next-generation MBTs for the Indian Army. The program aims to replace the aging Russian-built T-72s and T-90s fleet, incorporating cutting-edge advancements in armour, firepower, and mobility technology.





The now-approved FRCV system will utilize a modular concept, serving as a foundational platform for a range of tracked vehicles. These vehicles encompass light-tracked, wheeled, bridge layer and trawl tanks, self-propelled howitzers (SPH), air defence guns, artillery observation post and engineering reconnaissance vehicles, as well as armorer ambulances and most importantly, India’s next generation MBT.





With the primary objective of replacing the aging four-decade-old T-72 tanks starting in 2030, the FRCV program aims to provide a next-generation armoured solution that will remain in service for approximately 35 or so years. The Indian defence ministry anticipates that the FRCV tanks will possess unparalleled “lethality, survivability, and agility,” enabling it to counter emerging threats across diverse terrains effectively. Additionally, it is expected to address the various threat and equipment profiles of potential adversaries, ensuring its adaptability to a wide range of combat scenarios.





FRCV Tank Specifications





According to MoD’s unclassified project, here are some of the expected specifications of the FRCV





1. The FRCV system is expected to have a medium combat weight of not more than “55+5%” tons and must be transportable by India’s in-service aircraft, ships, rail, and road infrastructure;

2. Can accommodate up to four crew;

3. For firepower and lethality: the platform should be equipped with at least a 120mm calibre main gun capable of firing targets in static and dynamic mode by day and night. It’ll also have a secondary armament consisting of a 7.62mm coaxial and a 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns. Moreover, the MoD expects the FRCV to carry sophisticated AI-integrated Fire Control Systems capable of switching to Hunter-Killer, Killer-Killer, and Automatic Target Detection & Tracking Systems modes. They’re also considering integrating a Battlefield Management System and Identification of Friend and Foe to generate Common Fire Control Picture;

4. The survivability aspect of the FRCV will employ modern protection systems;

5. The FRCV program will incorporate state-of-the-art engines to enhance mobility, aiming for an impressive operational range of at least 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) in desert terrain and 500 kilometers (310.7 miles) on paved roads. The minimum engine horsepower requirement for the platform is set at 1,500, ensuring sufficient power to achieve these targets and effectively manoeuvre across various terrains;

6. The FRCV tank will also feature a range of advanced features, including cutting-edge communication systems, enhanced situational awareness capabilities, and a fully digitized system that leverages Human-Machine Teaming. These technological advancements will enable seamless integration and interaction between human operators and the vehicle’s systems, optimizing performance and decision-making on the battlefield.





Reducing Import Reliance





Earlier this year, Russia said it sought a place in India’s next-generation tank program by pitching its T-14 Armata MBT. But as you all know, with the former’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the consequent Western sanctions, the prospect of getting a “yes” from New Delhi seems improbable.





Speaking at the 2023 Aero India Exhibition last February, deputy director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov said that Moscow “is ready to share” its sophisticated third-generation tank with its top import customer. However, it remains uncertain whether Russia can convince India to participate in the program due to the ongoing war and its ability to consistently supply crucial components. Additionally, payment issues arising from Western sanctions pose further challenges that could further discourage India.





These factors also influence New Delhi’s cautious approach in accepting Moscow’s previous offer to join its Su-75 fifth-generation light stealth fighter program. India’s inclination to prioritize self-reliance in defence manufacturing further contributes to its deliberation in engaging with external partnerships.





Nonetheless, despite some analysts suggesting that Russia may have a better chance of pitching the T-14 tank compared to selling its light fighter aircraft to India, it is unlikely that the arms deal will materialize. India’s strong ambition for self-reliance in defence manufacturing in recent years serves as a significant deterrent to the possibility of the sale moving forward.







