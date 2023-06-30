Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS and its future variants will form the mainstay of the Indian Air Force, Defence Ministry said on Friday.





The Ministry of Defence on Friday (June 30) said that Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS and its future variants will form the mainstay of the Indian Air Force, while also adding that the Indian Air Force is expected to receive deliveries of TEJAS MK-1A from February 2024.





The Ministry said that the new variant of the indigenously-built jet will be capable of firing a plethora of weapons, including beyond-visual-range missiles.





The indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) will complete seven years of service in the Indian Air Force on July 1, 2023.





Over two years ago in February 2021, the Defence Ministry had sealed a 48,000 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the procurement of 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets for the IAF.





Notably, TEJAS is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft that is capable of operating in high-threat air environments.





'New Variant Will Be Capable of Firing A Plethora of Weapons'





“The confidence that the IAF reposes in the TEJAS is borne by its order for 83 TEJAS MK-1A which will have updated avionics, as well as an Active Electronically Steered Radar, updated Electronic Warfare suite and a Beyond Visual Range missile capability,” the Ministry said.





“The new variant will be capable of firing a plethora of weapons from increased stand-off ranges. Many of these weapons will be of indigenous origin,” it added.





Various countries including Egypt, Argentina, the US, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Philippines have shown interest in procuring TEJAS aircraft. TEJAS has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike roles.





According to the Ministry, TEJAS offers carefree handling and enhanced manoeuvrability, and that this capability is enhanced with its multi-mode airborne radar, helmet-mounted display, self-protection suite, and laser designation pod.





First Air Force Squadron To Induct TEJAS





The first IAF squadron to induct the TEJAS was No. 45 squadron, the 'Flying Daggers'.





“Over the years, the squadron progressed from Vampires to Gnats and then onto the MiG-21 Bis, before being equipped with its current steed. Each of the aircraft flown by the Flying Daggers has been manufactured in India - either under license production or having been designed and developed in India. In May 2020, No 18 Squadron became the second IAF unit to operate the TEJAS,” the Ministry said.





The IAF has showcased India's indigenous aerospace capabilities by displaying the aircraft at various international events, including LIMA-2019 at Malaysia, Dubai Air Show-2021, Sri Lanka Air Force anniversary celebrations in 2021, Singapore Air Show- 2022 and Aero India Shows from 2017 to 2023.





Whilst it had already participated in exercises with foreign air forces domestically, Ex-Desert Flag in the United Arab Emirates in March 2023 was the TEJAS' maiden exercise on foreign soil.







