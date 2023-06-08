



Srinagar: In tune with the policy of zero tolerance towards anti-State activities, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the executive wing of J&K Police has widened the legal framework against terror funding by attaching 124 properties, land and buildings, situated across J&K at 86 locations, officials said in a statement.





They said that these properties, during the course of investigation in terrorism related cases, have been established prima facia to be either proceeds of terrorism or used in such activities which are aimed at furtherance of terrorism and secessionism.





"Invoking provisions of section 8 and section 25 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), SIA and executive wing of police, after orders from competent authorities designated under UAPA, have set into motion legal process for forfeiture of these tainted properties, by courts having relevant legal and territorial jurisdiction, " they said.





Nearly, 77 of these properties belong to proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Islami, which have been notified under Section 08 of UAPA in Case FIR number 17/2019 U/S 10, 11 and 13 UA (P) Act of Police Station Batamalo being investigated by SIA.





"Exhibiting strong resolve against terrorism, the action therefore has been taken following due process of law, to deracinate the terror support system, as per requirements of international charters and conventions against terrorism, " they said.







