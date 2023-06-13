



‘Anjadip’, the 3rd of eight ships of ASW Shallow Water Craft (SWC) Project being built by M/s GRSE for Indian Navy, was launched on 13 Jun 23 at L&T, Kattupalli. The Launch Ceremony was presided over by VAdm R B Pandit, C-in-C (SFC). In keeping with the naval maritime tradition, Smt Priya Pandit launched the ship to the chanting of invocation from Atharva Veda. The ship has been named Anjadip to signify the strategic maritime importance accorded to the island of Anjadip, located off Karwar. The island is connected to the mainland by a breakwater and is part of INS Kadamba. On completion of the event VAdm R B Pandit also laid the keel for the 7th ASW SWC ship.





The contract for building eight ASW SWC ships was signed between MoD and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata on 29 Apr 19. As per the build strategy, four ships are being built at GRSE, Kolkata and construction of balance four ships has been sub-contracted to L&T Shipbuilding, Kattupalli. Arnala class of ships will replace the in-service Abhay class ASW Corvettes of Indian Navy and are designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), and Mine Laying operations including subsurface surveillance in littoral waters. The 77 m long ASW SWC ships have a displacement of 900 tons with a maximum speed of 25 knots and endurance of 1800 NM.





Launch of three ships of the same class in a span of six months reinforces our resolve towards indigenous shipbuilding as part of the Government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The first ship of the project is planned to be delivered to Indian Navy by Dec 23. The ASW SWC ships will have over 80% indigenous content, thereby ensuring that large scale defence production is executed by Indian manufacturing units, generating employment and capability enhancement within the country.







