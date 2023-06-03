

GAGAN provides the capability for increased accuracy in position reporting, enabling more uniform and high-quality Air Traffic Management (ATM)

India recently conducted Asia's first demonstration of performance-based navigation for helicopters using GAGAN satellite technology for a flight from Juhu to Pune. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called it a fine example of the "Indian aviation sector blazing a trail in innovation!" As the country achieves major milestones in the field of Air Navigation Services (ANS), here's all you need to know about GAGAN satellite technology that is set to transform Indian aviation.





What Is GAGAN?





GAGAN (GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation) is an Indian Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It is the first such system developed for India and neighbouring countries in the equatorial region. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) certified GAGAN System in 2015 for Approach with Vertical Guidance (APV 1) and en-route (RNP 0.1) operations. It should be noted that there are only four Space-Based augmentation systems available in the world namely India (GAGAN), Europe (EGNOS), Japan (MSAS) and the US (WAAS). GAGAN is the first such system developed for India and neighbouring countries in the equatorial region.





The GAGAN provides additional accuracy, availability, and integrity required to enable users to rely on GPS for all phases of flight, from en route through approach for all qualified airports within the GAGAN service volume.





GAGAN also provides the capability for increased accuracy in position reporting, enabling more uniform and high-quality Air Traffic Management (ATM). Moreover, GAGAN provides benefits beyond aviation to all modes of transportation, including maritime, railroads, highways and public services such as defence services, the telecom industry, security agencies and personal users of position location applications.





How GAGAN Works?





According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), GAGAN uses a system of ground stations to provide necessary augmentations to the GPS standard positioning service (SPS) navigation signal.









"A network of precisely surveyed ground reference stations (Indian Reference Stations- INRES) is strategically positioned across the country to collect GPS satellite data. Using this information, the master control centre (Indian Master Control Centre- INMCC) generates messages to correct any signal errors. These correction messages are then uplinked through (Indian Land Uplink Station - INLUS) and broadcast through communication satellites (Geostationary) to receivers onboard aircraft using the same frequency as GPS," AAI said.







