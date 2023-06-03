



Imran Khan is more dangerous for Pakistan than Narendra Modi and people are not able to see this, Khwaja M Asif said





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is a bigger threat than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja M Asif said in an interview with a Pakistani TV channel.





“Your foreign enemy is known to you. In Pakistan, the people are still unable to identify the enemy who was born here and is a bigger threat than the enemy from that nation (India). Imran Khan is more dangerous for Pakistan than Narendra Modi and people are not able to see this. He is present among us. Who is more dangerous? One who is among us or the one standing in front of you on the other side?” Asif asked.





The protests across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 were “a mutiny”, Asif said.





“This enemy is actually a bigger threat to our security and May 9 is proof of that. It was rebellion. It was a mutiny,” he added.





Supporters erupted in protest in Pakistan when Imran Khan was arrested by armed paramilitary forces from inside the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9 in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. Protesters stormed the army’s headquarters, the residences of top commanders, took to the streets to burn down vehicles, block the national highway and attack the security forces of the country.







