The minister is in India for a 4-day visit and held talks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday to expand the defence cooperation and defence industrial partnership. He also visited BrahMos Aerospace and will also travel to Bengaluru to visit the facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). Asked if his country will be keen to buy BrahMos missiles, he said, "I believe that there is a chance of that." He also spoke on other topics like India's G20 presidency, and the expansion of BRICS to include his country.





Q: What were the key focus areas of your conversation with the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: The key focus is to strengthen the relations between Argentina and India in general, and in particular, how to strengthen the cooperation and the relation in the area of defence. That was the main consideration.





Q: This was your first in-person meeting with Singh, how was the conversation?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: It was very good. In particular, (there were many) coincidences in the way we look at the world and the way we look into the principles on which we have to rely like non-interference in the affairs of another state, respect for the territorial integrity, solution of all conflicts, in general support the multilateral system and this is an issue which India Argentina have strong coincidences since very long time.





Q: One thing that is on everyone's mind is whether Argentina will buy TEJAS, and if during your meeting with the Indian defence minister, talks were held on your potential procurement of TEJAS from India. Can you tell us anything about this?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: Well, this is a clear case, India is an emerging country that has developed and is developing a defence area with technical and very interesting characteristics. So, we are trying to look into and discuss the issue and see the possibilities of not just buying. Instead, we prefer cooperation in shared opportunities. In the case of the aircraft, because Argentina is looking for supersonic fighter aircraft, our commission, the technical commission visited several countries to look into different kinds of aircraft. And we are at the end of the process of selection. The commission will not have a decision right now but in a couple of months.





Q: How positive was the conversation?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: It is a consideration of technical issues, financial issues, and political and strategic considerations. So that point hasn't arrived yet.





Q: So, a decision is yet to be made on TEJAS?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: Not just TEJAS, different aircraft.





Q: Talks on TEJAS started last year when Indian external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar visited Argentina. Can you shed some light on the past conversation over this?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: We have sent our pilots to try and consider different aircraft from different countries. One issue is, for example, that the aircraft doesn't (can't) have not one piece of British part because the British don't sell it to Argentina. So, in the case of TEJAS, it has 16 parts from the UK. So, the company has to change and replace the parts.





Q: Has the Argentinian pilots come to India to TEJAS? When it comes to the British elements of TEJAS, have you suggested to the Indian side to remove them?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: This is clear in the conversation, since a month ago this is clear. Yes, Argentinian pilots have flown TEJAS, twice.





Q: Has there been a conversation on procuring BrahMos missiles from India?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: Yes, also about helicopters from HAL. We are going to visit Bengaluru, and we're going to talk about helicopters too. We need to buy helicopters, and we need 2-3 chances or possibility in which we have to decide which one is the best for Argentina.





Q: Based on the various conversations you had in India, with your counterpart, how do you see the nation as a country from which you can procure defence equipment?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: Well, it's clear development that India has (achieved) in this sector in the last years. That's why we, in general, are close to India, and this is a different part of the process. One part of the process is trade, for example, and the second we have a defence attaché here. We did not have a defence attaché in the past. So, we are taking different steps to move forward or to be closer and (develop) relations with India in general and in particular in the defence area.





Q: Do you see the defence domain expanding in the next few years and months?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: Yes, because there are two different issues. One is the expansion of trade in the defence industry. And the other is that Argentina is building capacities and capabilities and these processes are underway. We need different things and India now is producing a lot of these things.





Q: So, do you see in a year's time a major defence deal between India and Argentina, perhaps procurement of BrahMos?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: I believe that there is a chance of that, but our idea is not to go to a supermarket. We're trying to build connections, and relations and engage with partners in different areas. We are expanding our exchange of students from the armed forces, and so it is a process of doing things together in different areas. And in that process one important area is defence.





Q: Are you looking towards training, given the number of military personnel who come to India for training, especially in the neighbourhood?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: We are working on it. We are working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), probably will probably be signed before the G20 summit in September.





Q: So now coming to G20. India is the president of the G20 grouping; we are going to host the Summit in September. Argentina was previously the president of the grouping and hosted the summit. So, what's your expectation when it comes to the Indian presidency of the G20?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: Well, it's interesting because India is a country that is now showing a lot of activity, interest and initiative. So I think that the push that will come under the presidency of India is an interesting moment to make the grouping more active. The problem is that all the multilateral systems are in confusion and with difficulties to obtain consensus.





Q: You talk about multilateral institutions being in confusion, but there are multilateral institutions like the BRICS, where there is a lot of enthusiasm as well. There have been reports saying that Argentina would like to be part of an expanded BRICS grouping. So perhaps you can shed some light.





Jorge Enrique Taiana: We are going in that direction. We're moving forward in trade, defence, we're moving forward in different areas and the conclusion is that we are moving and trying to be part of the BRICS. We will have a BRICS meeting in August, we'll see what happened. But I think it is important because it is an institution, mechanism and a group of countries that are showing a lot of resources, and political initiative, but also is a group of countries that are showing that we need to build something different for a better world.





Q: So you are here in Delhi, can we expect the Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh to visit Argentina as well?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: I invited him for a meeting that we will have...the second meeting of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean with a focus on UN Peacekeeping. So, we invited him as an observer. India has a lot of participation in peacekeeping operations. We have eight places where we are working right now. So, it's interesting to see if he could come there and be part of the meeting. The meeting happens in September.





Q: What is your vision regarding the India-Argentina relationship?





Jorge Enrique Taiana: I think that we have a long distance between our countries and different cultures, but we have common areas and lots of issues related to especially international politics. And I think that the relations between India and Argentina have a chance to grow.







