



Chandrayaan-3 was launched from SDSC, SHAR. India, is on an ambitious mission to explore the lunar surface. The spacecraft's journey to the Moon follows a unique trajectory





The Virtual Telescope Project, based in Manciano, Italy, has captured an extraordinary video of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission flying through space on its journey to the Moon. The spacecraft was observed at an altitude of 341 kilometers from Earth.





The Virtual Telescope Project, renowned for its real-time coverage and sharing of significant celestial phenomena, has once again demonstrated its prowess with this latest capture.





The project operates several state-of-the-art telescopes, including one in Manciano, Italy, which was instrumental in capturing the awe-inspiring footage.





Chandrayaan-3, launched from Sriharikota, India, is on an ambitious mission to explore the lunar surface. The spacecraft's journey to the Moon follows a unique trajectory, employing a series of Earth orbits and engine burns to gradually increase its speed and position it for lunar insertion. This innovative approach was clearly visible in the video captured by the Virtual Telescope Project.





The video shows the spacecraft journey through space. Chandrayaan-3 can be seen like a dot speeding against the vast backdrop of space.





The Chandrayaan-3 mission is expected to make an eventful landing on the Moon's surface on August 23, 2023. As the spacecraft continues its journey, the world will be watching.





As we continue to push the boundaries of space exploration, the role of ground-based observations remains crucial in documenting these journeys and inspiring future generations of astronomers and scientists.







