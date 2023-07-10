



Islamabad: Amid a looming economic crisis due to increasing Chinese loans in the country, Imran's Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has batted for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said that it is committed in taking the project forward, Geo News reported.





Earlier on Saturday, Iqbal had accused the former PTI-led government of "harming" the key infrastructure development project and alleged that Beijing had warned the then-establishment against any "new experiment" ahead of the 2018 general elections.





"China -- in a diplomatic manner -- had tried to convey [a message] to the then establishment to avoid any new experiment as it would derail CPEC," quoting Iqbal, Geo News reported.





However, in a statement on social media, Iqbal said that his remark about China in a TV interview is "out of context and needs clarification".





Reacting to this, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi took to Twitter and called the incumbent minister's statement "unfortunate and irresponsible".





Giving details about the CPEC projects completed in the party's tenure, Qureshi said, "With the PTI, there has always been strong consensus on taking CPEC forward, and under Imran Khan's leadership we successfully implemented the following projects, deepening Pakistan's commitment to CPEC under the PTI government."





He added that the Faisalabad Rashakai Industrial zones were made operational, and the Dhabaji Industrial zone was finalised, which is under construction.





The PTI leader, whose government was toppled via a vote of no-confidence in April 2022, said that science, technology and agriculture -- three new joint working groups -- negotiated and added in phase II of CPEC in their tenure.





"All power plants under construction completed; Power generation projects completed and added transmission project," Qureshi said, according to Geo News.





The former foreign minister further said that the PTI-led government had constructed several highways.





"Western alignment was finalised, and work accelerated. Gwadar Industrial Zone expanded and made operational," the PTI leader added.





PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan also slammed Iqbal's statement as "shameful".





"The minister's controversial remark was a shameful example of sacrificing Pakistan's interests for personal and political gain," Hasan said.







