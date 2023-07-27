



President Mohamed Bazoum, considered a close ally of France, was democratically elected in 2021





The Niger presidential palace has been blocked by soldiers of the Presidential Guard, local media reported on Wednesday (July 26).





Both AFP and Reuters news agencies claimed that their reporters on the ground saw military vehicles blocking the entrance to the presidential palace in the capital Niamey.





An official in the presidency told Reuters that staff inside the palace have been blocked from accessing their offices.





AFP reported quoting sources that Niger President Mohamed Bazoum has been detained by the Presidential Guard members, who have been given an "ultimatum" by the army.





Disgruntled members of the guard sealed off access to the president's residence and offices, and after talks broke down "refused to release the president," the source was quoted saying, adding: "The army has given them an ultimatum."





Access to ministries next to the palace has also been blocked, the security sources told Reuters news agency.





On the other hand, streets in the capital Niamey appeared calm, despite the presidential palace remaining barricaded by security forces.





Repeated Coup Attempts





The movements of the military forces have triggered speculations whether the country is going to witness another coup d'état.





The landlocked West African nation has experienced four coups since independence from France in 1960 as well as numerous attempted ones.





The last coup occurred in February 2010, overthrowing then-president Mamadou Tandja. In fact, Bazoum has reportedly faced two coup attempts.





Just two days before Bazoum's inauguration, there was an attempt to overthrow him on March 31, 2021, local media reported.







