



Kuala Lumpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)’s Regional Office in Kuala Lumpur to facilitate close defence industrial collaboration between India and Malaysia, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.





He also interacted with the Indian diaspora and urged them to work incessantly for shared prosperity between India and Malaysia.





Recognising defence exports as a key pillar of sustainable growth of the Indian defence industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Regional Office of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.





This Regional Office will facilitate close defence industrial collaboration between India and Malaysia. It will also serve as a hub for the HAL’s engagement with the wider South-East Asian region and act as a window for other Indian Defense PSUs, the press release.





Malaysia is home to the second largest members of the Persons of Indian Origin and has a significant presence of the NRI community. The Defence Minister interacted with the Indian diaspora on two different occasions.





The first community interaction included Ministers and senior officials of the Government of Malaysia and eminent personalities from polity, culture and industry. The reception was attended by Minister for Human Resources of Malaysia V Siva Kumar and Deputy Minister for Entrepreneurship and Cooperatives Development Saraswathy Kandasami.





During the event, the Defence Minister appreciated the rich legacy of Indian classical art tradition in Malaysia as witnessed in the presentations of Odissi dance as well as the Carnatic and Hindustani music performances by renowned Malaysian artists.





In a separate event, Rajnath Singh interacted with the members of the diverse and vibrant Indian community in Malaysia, including the leaders and members of various Indian community organisations in the country. He appreciated their deep-rooted and close connection with India.





The Defence Minister highlighted that the country’s prestige and stature on the global stage had increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He acknowledged the role of the Indian diaspora in the growth story of India. He encouraged them to work honestly for the shared prosperity of India and Malaysia, underlining the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.





Rajnath Singh also visited Ramakrishna Mission in Petaling Jaya and offered floral tribute to the statue of Swami Vivekananda which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2015. He also visited the iconic Batu Caves temple premises and offered his prayers.





In addition, the Defence Minister paid a visit to the Torana Gate at Brickfields, a symbol of friendship between India and Malaysia, which was also inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2015. He also visited Kortumalai Ganesar Temple, Kuala Lumpur and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh.







