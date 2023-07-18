



Peshawar: At least eight people sustained injuries in a blast in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday, ARY News reported citing police.





According to a preliminary investigation, the police said, it seems to be a ‘suicide attack’, that took place in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area and the injured people were shifted to a hospital.





Upon receiving the information, the rescue teams and law enforcement agencies reached the spot and cordoned off the area. A bomb disposal squad also reached the crime location and collected the evidence from the scene to ascertain the nature of the incident.





Meanwhile, the Pakistani English-language newspaper Dawn reported that the broadcast on television showed the crowd of people on the road where the blast purportedly took place. The charred remains of a vehicle can be seen in the distance.





Further investigations are underway.







