



A video of former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry has gone viral for a hilarious reason. He is seen mocking the Chandrayaan-3 mission during a TV debate which has left the internet in splits.





Pakistan’s former Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had a peculiar reaction to India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. While the minister congratulated India and ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, a video that has now gone viral on social media shows the former Pakistan minister mocking the mission.





A video that appears to be from Fawad Chaudhry’s recent TV debate has gone viral on social media where he was asked about ISRO’s new space mission. “Itne papad belne ki zaroorat nahi hai,” the former minister responds to questions on moon sightings and Chandrayaan-3.





Chandrayaan 3 ko Pakistan ka karara jawab🫡🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/7NTKNH405J — Lohpurush Tony Stark (@lohpurush_stark) July 17, 2023





The video left the internet in splits. After watching the video, several Twitter users mocked Fawad Chaudhry’s reaction to ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. See reactions here:





Chandrayaan-3 is India's second attempt to land on the surface of the Moon and the third mission part of the Chandrayaan series. Developed at an estimated cost of Rs 615 crore, the mission aims to make India a lunar fairing nation and join the elite club.







