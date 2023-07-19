

Anantnag: Two migrant workers were shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. There condition is reported to be stable.





The entire area has been cordoned off. As per sources, the victims have been identified as Akshay and Saurav. Both are reportedly residents of Maharashtra and were working in a jewellery Shop in Anantnag.







