



The timeframe for developing a new missile system is about 5 years and the DRDO has mostly achieved this in the Agni programme. Calculating five years from April 2012, when the Agni-5 had its debut launch, the first test of the Agni-6 could have happened in 2017.





Agni-6 will have a longer range than the Agni-5. The MARVs and MIRVs will give extended range. Generally In a missile that travels 5,000 kilometres, the last MIRV warhead released flies an extra 1,000 kilometres.