Honey Trapped DRDO Spy Disclosed Successful Testing of Agni-6 Launcher
The timeframe for developing a new missile system is about 5 years and the DRDO has mostly achieved this in the Agni programme. Calculating five years from April 2012, when the Agni-5 had its debut launch, the first test of the Agni-6 could have happened in 2017.
Agni-6 will have a longer range than the Agni-5. The MARVs and MIRVs will give extended range. Generally In a missile that travels 5,000 kilometres, the last MIRV warhead released flies an extra 1,000 kilometres.
India ballistic missiles are compact and road mobile, even the Agni-6 with its 3 tonne payload will be road Mobile. Agni-6 would also have stringent limits on its length. It must be carried on a standard size trailer that can move from one part of the country to another, turn on our roads, cross our bridges and climb our heights.
No comments:
Post a Comment