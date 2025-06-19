



Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has publicly expressed deep mistrust toward Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir following Munir’s high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Khalilzad’s remarks, delivered via a post on X, revive longstanding US concerns about Pakistan’s military establishment, particularly its history of duplicity in dealings with the United States.





Khalilzad accused the Pakistani military, under successive leaders, of playing a “double game”—accepting US assistance while simultaneously providing sanctuary and support to groups hostile to American interests, most notably during the US military presence in Afghanistan and the post-9/11 war on terror.





He pointed to the discovery of Osama bin Laden near a Pakistani military facility and the continued imprisonment of Dr. Shakil Afridi, who aided the US in locating bin Laden, as emblematic of this duplicity.





In his assessment of Munir’s White House visit, Khalilzad outlined what he believes were the general’s primary objectives: seeking US investment in Pakistan’s mineral sector via military-owned companies, strengthening trade ties, lobbying for the Pakistani military to be subcontracted for protecting US interests in Afghanistan, positioning Pakistan as a conduit for US-China communications, and seeking greater international legitimacy for Munir’s leadership. Khalilzad warned that entrusting US interests to the Pakistani military, given its track record, would be “a formula for utter disaster”.





Despite Munir’s recent elevation to Field Marshal and his efforts to consolidate power, Khalilzad highlighted persistent challenges facing Pakistan: a worsening insurgency in Balochistan, the controversial imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and a deepening economic crisis.





He characterized the White House luncheon as a significant diplomatic gesture, but cautioned that it risked being misinterpreted as an endorsement of Munir’s de facto rule.





Khalilzad’s scepticism is echoed by other observers, who have raised concerns about Munir’s leadership style and psychological fitness for office, citing allegations of authoritarian behaviour and internal dissent within the Pakistan Army. Reports suggest that Munir is viewed by some within the military as “The Deceiver,” a reputation shaped by a career marked by secrecy and controversial decisions.





This perception, combined with allegations of election rigging and strained civil-military relations, has fueled unease both domestically and among international partners.





Khalilzad’s statement reflects a deep-seated mistrust of the Pakistani military’s intentions, specifically under Gen Asim Munir’s leadership. He warns that past patterns of duplicity and internal repression undermine any confidence in Munir’s commitments to the US, and urges caution in engaging with Pakistan’s military establishment at the highest levels.





Based On ANI Report







