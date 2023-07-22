

IAF Chief VR Chaudhari on Friday addressed officers of the 47th Higher Air Command Course (HACC) at the College of Air Warfare here and highlighted the need for joint warfighting capabilities to face future challenges. The CAS (Chief of the Air Staff), in his speech, covered diverse global and national issues.





Chaudhari emphasised the need for joint warfighting capabilities to face tomorrow's challenges. He advised the future commanders to stay abreast of developments around the world, a defence release said.





The visit of the Air Chief Marshal served as a useful forum for all participants for educative interaction, and gaining a fresh insight into issues of geopolitical, and military significance, it said.







