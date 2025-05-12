



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a clear and stern warning to Pakistan, declaring that India will not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail. This statement comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists, in Kashmir.





In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of deep and precise military strikes targeting nine high-value terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), marking a decisive shift in India’s counterterrorism strategy.





During his national address after Operation Sindoor, PM Modi emphasised that the future of bilateral relations and any further military actions will strictly depend on Pakistan’s behaviour.





He revealed that Pakistan, facing severe losses and mounting international pressure, urgently reached out to India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to request a halt to the offensive. India only considered this request after Pakistan pledged to cease its “misadventure”.





Modi unequivocally stated that India would not distinguish between terrorists and their state sponsors, asserting, “There will be no distinction between government-sponsored terrorism and terrorist organisations.” He condemned Pakistan’s government for openly supporting terrorists, even attending their funerals, and highlighted that Operation Sindoor exposed the reality of state-sponsored terrorism to the world.





Operation Sindoor resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets responsible for previous major attacks against India. The operation was notable for its unprecedented strikes deep inside Pakistan’s mainland, including areas previously considered out of reach, such as Punjab province and Bahawalpur. This demonstrated India’s resolve to treat all sources of terrorism-regardless of their location or backing-as legitimate targets.





PM Modi also addressed the international dimension, referencing comments by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that American intervention helped prevent a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. However, Indian officials reiterated that any ceasefire or de-escalation was negotiated strictly on a bilateral basis, in line with India’s long-standing policy.





In his address, Modi made it clear that Operation Sindoor is not over but merely paused, contingent upon Pakistan’s future actions. He declared that the operation represents a new, uncompromising policy against terrorism, drawing a “new line” that signals zero tolerance for both terrorism and nuclear threats. Modi concluded by stating that the consequences of the Pahalgam attack have made it clear to the enemy the cost of targeting innocent Indians, and that India’s resolve has now been demonstrated to the world through decisive action.





PM Modi’s message is unambiguous: India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats, will respond decisively to terrorism, and will hold both terrorist groups and their state sponsors equally accountable. The future of peace and stability in the region, according to Modi, now rests on Pakistan’s willingness to dismantle its terror infrastructure and abandon the use of nuclear blackmail as a shield for cross-border terrorism.





ET News







