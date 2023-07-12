



The indigenously developed drone has the foldable fixed wing structure





The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has developed an indigenous version of the Kamikaze drone (a type of suicide drone). The suicide drone can carry a warhead of up to 6 kg for up to 100 km.





Speaking about the development of the drone, Subramaniam Sadrala, Assistant Professor in the Aerospace Department of IIT Kanpur, said that the drones are equipped with stalled technology which enables them to escape radar identification.





The development of the drone has been going on since last year under DRDO's Young Scientist Laboratory (DYSL-CT) project, professor Sadrala added.





In the next phase of development, the drones will undergo target destruction trials in the next six months.





The indigenously developed Kamikaze drone is 2 meters long and has a foldable fixed-wing design. It can also be equipped with cameras and infrared sensors.





The drones can be launched from a catapult or canister launcher.





The indigenously developed drones are capable of neutralising enemy targets even in the absence of Global Positioning Support (GPS) support with the help of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled visual guidance system in the enemy territory.





The battery-operated UAVs can deliver a payload of up to 100 km in 40 minutes, providing a boost to the offensive capabilities of the armed forces.





The IIT Kanpur-developed drone will be autonomous while traversing in the air. The machine is also capable of making decisions based on an algorithm.





The UAV, with the capability of being operated from remote locations, can also supply pictures of the enemy's territory using the onboard high-resolution camera.





With all-weather and day-night operating capabilities, the drone is also capable of escaping enemy radar using stealth technology. The UAV comes with a maximum ceiling of 4.5 km.





Highlighting the importance of funds received through the defence corridor, Professor Sadrala said that funding is key for the development of such high-end machines.







