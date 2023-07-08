



India is learnt to have urged the UK to take strong action against extremist elements threatening Indian diplomats. This issue was raised during talks between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his UK counterpart Tim Barrow.





The issue of posters by pro-Khalistani groups inciting violence against Indian diplomats is said to have been raised by the Indian side during the meeting between Doval and Barrow, sources informed.





Both India and the UK agreed to work closely to counter terrorism and terror financing during the meeting, sources said.





India and UK during the meeting, also agreed to deepen mutually beneficial collaboration in critical, emerging technologies, sources said further.





On Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said that space shouldn’t be given to those advocating violence in the name of freedom of expression.





Such posters threatening Indian diplomats stationed in Canada, UK, US and Australia, surfaced ahead of a “rally” being organised by Khalistani elements in the abovementioned countries on July 8.







