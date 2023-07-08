



Washington: US special envoy Uzra Zeya will travel to India next week, the US State Department said on Friday.





This visit comes a few weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent maiden State visit to the US.





Uzra Zeya, US Under Secretary of State for democracy and human rights, will travel to India and Bangladesh July 8-14, informed US State Department.





In India, she will meet with senior government officials to discuss deepening and enduring US-India partnership, including advancing shared solutions to global challenges, democracy, regional stability, and cooperation on humanitarian relief, according to a press release.





Zeya's upcoming trip follows a June visit by PM Modi where President Joe Biden and the Indian leader touted deals on defence and commerce aimed at countering China's global influence.





In both countries, Under Secretary Zeya will engage with civil society organisations on freedom of expression and association, and inclusion of women and girls, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable groups, including marginalised religious and ethnic minorities, the release said.





Earlier, the special envoy had travelled to India in March last year, a trip that focused on collaboration on human rights, democratic governance and advancing humanitarian priorities.





Zeya was appointed as the special coordinator for Tibetan Issues in December 2021.





Zeya is the first Indian American to serve in the role. India is home to the world's largest population of Tibetan exiles.







