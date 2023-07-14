Army sets up upgraded living facilities for troops in eastern Ladakh



Leh: Indian Army has forced the Chinese troops to remove four tents they had installed in Table Top Area of Gurung Hills in Chushul declared as buffer zone along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh while the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today allowed foreign tourists to visit Hanle in Changthang area for upcoming Ladakh Nomadic Festival even as some more spots along Pangong lake are proposed to be opened for the tourists shortly as Army has been taken on board by the civil administration.





A day before, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China erected four tents in Table Top Area of Gurung Hills in Chushul area in Eastern Ladakh. The area has been declared as buffer zone by the two armies.





Locals observed installation of tents in the buffer zone and sounded troops. The Indian Army officials immediately reached the spot and forced the Chinese troops to remove the tents.





“All four tents installed by the Chinese army now have been removed,” Konchok Stanzin, Councillor of the area told the Excelsior.





No untoward incident was reported during the process, the locals said.





They praised the might of the Indian Army which forced the PLA personnel to remove the tents within no time to restore status quo in the area.





“The Indian Army is in total control of the situation and is completely dominating the area,” they said.





Meanwhile, in a significant decision, the Union Home Ministry has allowed foreign tourists to visit and stay at Kanle in Changthang area specifically for upcoming Ladakh Nomadic Festival scheduled to be held on July 15 and 16.





“This will strongly boost tourism in Ladakh,” the people said.





Chairman-cum-CEC Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh Tashi Gyalson has expressed gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Brig (Retd) BD Mishra for allowing foreign tourists to visit Hanle for Ladakh Nomadic Festival. He also thanked Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Advisor Dr Pawan Kotwal for their support.





The Hanle Observatory, also known as the Indian Astronomical Observatory, is located in Hanle village, at 14,764 feet above sea level.





The Hanle region is known for its exceptionally clear skies and low light pollution, making it an excellent location for stargazing and astronomical observations. The absence of significant light sources in the surrounding area contributes to the relatively dark skies in Hanle.





A Dark Sky Reserve is a designated area that aims to preserve and protect the quality of its night skies by minimising light pollution. Dark Sky Reserves are typically located in areas with exceptional natural darkness and starry skies. And Hanle, with less than 1000 people living in the village, is the perfect area.





As per the sources, Army and civil administration of Ladakh have held a series of rounds of talks on opening of more spots for the tourists including those located close to Pangong lake in Eastern Ladakh.





Places under consideration as tourist spots include Chand Chenmo sector located north of Pangong in Eastern Ladakh. Initially, the tourists may be allowed at Marsimiklal pass up to Tosgtsalo and, if everything goes well, it could be extended up to Hot Springs.





The Union Territory of Ladakh Administration, on strong demand of the locals, wants more spots to be opened for the tourists to further boost tourism in the area.







