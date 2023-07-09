



This coming week will see some historic moments above Paris. On 7 July 2023, four Bharatiya Vayu Sena (IAF, Indian Air Force) Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft landed at Base Aérienne 105 d'Évreux Commandant Viot (BA105), also known as Évreux-Fauville Air Base (France).





On invitation, because this year will mark 25 years of strategic partnership with France, the IAF flew to France to participate in the upcoming 14 July parade which will include formation fly-overs by military aircraft and helicopters over Paris.





Annually, more nations are invited by France to participate in the "Quatorze Juillet" festivities. This year, India has a prominent role. Three Rafales will fly, alongside a single French Rafale, in the second formation right after the opening by the Patrouille de France.





The Indian Rafale aircraft and personnel are mainly consisting out of IAF's No. 101 Squadron "Falcons" based at Jalpaguiri / Hashimara Air Force Station (AFS) in the States of West Bengal and the Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE). The latter is India's Air Force test unit and has its home base at Bangalore/Yelahanka AFS.







