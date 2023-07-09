



Zen Technologies announced a significant order win from the Government of India valued at approximately Rs 160 crore. The contract comes under the Government's Indigenous Design and Development (IDDM) initiative, which requires Indian IP and over 60% indigenous content. Zen, with three decades of IP-based Design & Development (D&D) experience, stands poised to benefit from such initiatives.





Zen Technologies provides the following solutions in the defence arena:





Drone Solutions





Anti Drone System works on drone detection, Classification and tracking on passive surveillance, camera sensors and neutralization of the threat through jamming the Drone communication.





Combat Training Centre





One-stop solution for 24/7 combat readiness, CTC integrates live fire, live instrumented, virtual and constructive domains into a common operating picture.





Live Ranges





Smart firing ranges offer most realistic live-fire training for indoor and outdoor ranges. The containerized ranges deliver safety, firing convenience and easy portability.





Live Simulation





The laser instrumented tactical engagement simulator or Zen TacSim, offers realistic force on force mission rehearsal training.





Virtual Simulation





A complete and integrated array of realistic and capable military simulators for weapons, tanks, vehicles, and UAVs.







