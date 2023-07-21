



Indian and Indonesian Navies enhance cooperation and interoperability during the Indian Naval Ships INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata port call in Jakarta





In a display of maritime diplomacy, the Indian Navy’s frontline ships, INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata, made a friendly visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 17, 2023.





The visit aimed to strengthen the ties between the two nations and foster cooperation and understanding through a series of professional interactions and joint exercises.

The Indian Navy’s INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata, mission deployed in the South Eastern Indian Ocean Region, were welcomed by the Indonesian Navy upon their arrival in Jakarta. The visit marks a step in advancing bilateral relations and reinforcing the existing camaraderie between the two navies.

During the port call, personnel from the Indian and Indonesian navies will engage in various activities, including professional interactions and cross-deck visits. These interactions are designed to build upon the mutual respect and understanding between the naval forces of both nations.



Crew of INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata as they arrive in the port of Jakarta, Indonesia





A highlight of the visit will be the Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) at sea, which will witness the participation of INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata alongside the Indonesian Navy. This exercise aims to bolster the high degree of interoperability between the two navies, enhancing their capacity to work together during joint operations.





According to GlobalData’s “Indonesia Defence Market 2022-2027” report, India and Indonesia elevated their bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which includes fighting cross-border terror. India and Indonesia have also signed 15 agreements, including one to boost defence cooperation and called for freedom of navigation in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.





The report also reveals that Indonesia is purchasing BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India, strengthening the defence cooperation between the two countries.





INS Sahyadri, a Project-17 class stealth frigate, and INS Kolkata, a Project-15A class stealth destroyer, represent India’s indigenously designed and built naval prowess. Both vessels were crafted at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai, showing the country’s commitment to self-reliance in defence technology.





The visit of INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata to Jakarta emphasizes India’s dedication to maintaining ties with neighbouring nations and showcases the significance of maritime diplomacy in fostering regional stability and cooperation.





This engagement is expected to pave the way for future collaborations and joint ventures, creating a more secure and prosperous maritime environment in the South Eastern Indian Ocean Region.







