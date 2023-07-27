



India set to join elite league with indigenous 400-km long range missile defence system. The long-range surface-to-air missile project's estimated cost stands at over $2.5 billion and is expected to get the Defence Ministry's go-ahead soon.





In a significant development aimed at bolstering self-reliance in the defence sector, India is currently in the process of indigenously developing a cutting-edge three-layered long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) defence system. This advanced system is designed to effectively neutralise enemy aircraft and missiles at striking distances of approximately 400 km.





The proposal for this ambitious project has reached an advanced stage within the Defence Ministry and is anticipated to soon get clearance, according to ANI.





The project's estimated cost stands at over $2.5 billion, representing a substantial investment in India's defence capabilities. Once realised, this indigenous LRSAM defence system will position India among an elite group of nations with the capacity to efficiently engage and eliminate hostile aerial threats at such significant ranges, thereby fortifying national security.





Distinguished by its three-tiered structure, the surface-to-air missile system will possess the ability to target hostile forces at varying distances, making it a versatile and formidable defensive asset.





Additionally, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance air defence capabilities, India has been collaborating with Israel in developing the medium-range surface-to-air missile system (MRSAM), which exhibits an impressive range of over 70 km.





The indigenous LRSAM system, however, is expected to surpass the MRSAM in terms of capabilities, ranking on par with the formidable S-400 air defence system obtained from Russia, currently deployed along the China and Pakistan borders.





Following the initiation of the LRSAM project by the DRDO, the Indian Navy renamed its indigenous LRSAM system as MRSAM.





India has already integrated the S-400 air defence systems, capable of targeting threats at a maximum distance of 400 km, within its armed forces.





Moreover, these systems possess the versatility to neutralise adversaries at shorter ranges as well. Notably, China also employs the S-400 air defence system, having deployed it along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) shared with India.





Nevertheless, India's forthcoming LRSAM system is anticipated to match or surpass the capabilities of its Chinese counterpart, reinforcing India's position in the region.





At present, three squadrons of the S-400 have been successfully deployed and operationalised in India. The delivery schedule for the remaining two units remains uncertain.







