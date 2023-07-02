



Beira: Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sunayna visited Beira, Mozambique from June 28-30, reinforced India's cordial ties with the country and vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).





INS Sunayna Commanding Officer called on the office of the State Secretary, Republic of Mozambique and Mayor of the Municipal Council of Beira.





INS Sunayna is a Saryu-class patrol vessel of the Indian Navy.





Personnel from Indian Navy and Mozambique Navy were during the port call engaged in a wide range of professional and training interactions, deck visits and sports fixtures, according to a release issued by the Ministry of Defence.





As part of the maritime partnership exercise, joint training sessions were conducted on various aspects of navigation, firefighting, damage control, Visit Board Search & Seize and asymmetric warfare.





The ship was open for visitors from June 28-29. As part of the Indian Navy's community outreach programme, a medical check-up camp was organised for the local populace. More than 100 patients were provided cardiovascular, respiratory, gynaecology and maternal/paediatrics consultation in addition to general health check-ups.





In another social outreach activity, necessary provisions were distributed to a local orphanage at Beira.





Spreading the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Family One Health', a joint yoga session was conducted with Mozambique Navy personnel and their families on board Sunayna, as per the official release.





INS Sunayna visited Mombasa, Kenya from June 20-23 for strengthening bilateral ties with the country.





On arrival, the ship was received by representatives of the India High Commission. The Commanding Officer called upon Brigadier YS Abdi, Deputy Commander of the Kenya Navy and highlighted the significance of Yoga towards bringing the world together.





On the occasion of International Day of Yoga on 21 Jun 23, a joint Yoga session was conducted on board with the participation of Indian Navy personnel and Kenyan Defence Forces.





A Maritime Partnership Exercise was also conducted between the two navies. The crew of both the Indian and Kenya Navy conducted drills in Firefighting and Damage Control, boarding exercises, asymmetric threat simulations and VBSS during the harbour phase. A 'HADR capsule' was also conducted on board for the Kenya Navy.







