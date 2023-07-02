



Jammu & Kashmir: A police official said that Srinagar Police averted a major tragedy by arresting terror associate Yasir Ahmed Ittoo, a local of Gulshababad Qaimoh.





Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday, July 1, late evening averted a major tragedy by arresting a Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associate with four perfume bottle Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in central Kashmir's Srinagar.





A police spokesman said that Srinagar Police averted the tragedy by apprehending a terror associate Yasir Ahmed Ittoo, a resident of Gulshababad Qaimoh, from Batamaloo bus stand.





Jammu and Kashmir Police registers case





Meanwhile, the police has registered a case under Sections 3/5 of Explosive Substances Act, 7/25 of Arms Act and 13,23 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) registered in Batamaloo police station and further investigation is underway.







