



INS Shankush, a Sub-Surface Killer class submarine, will be delivered to Navy in 2026 after Medium Refit with Life Certification to extend its operational capability





Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (KTMS), the Germany-based leading naval company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian defence PSU Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for the overhaul and modernisation of submarine INS Shankush to extend its operational capability.





The Indian Navy is seeking extension of its seven submarines to fill the void in its required strength which once was close to 22. The Ministry of Defence had signed a ₹2,725-crore contract with Mumbai-based MDL for the Medium Refit with Life Certification (MRLC) of INS Shankush, a HDW-class submarine, to extend its life. The first submarine in this class is undergoing MRLC and is likely to be back on sail by August.





Over the next three years, INS Shankush will be modernised in close partnership with the state-owned shipyard MDL, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems said in a statement on Thursday. While Thyssenkrupp will be responsible for supplying material packages of selected systems, equipment and components as well as for on-site technical support and pressure hull inspection, MDL will act as general contractor up till on-time delivery of the submarine, the German naval company stated.





“With the Medium Refit Cum Life Certification (MRLC) of the first boat INS SHISHUMAR signed in 2018, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had already extended the service life of one of the four Indian submarines for another ten years. The modernization of INS SHISHUMAR will be completed after sea trials this year,” announced TMS.





As per the MoD, INS Shankush, a Sub-Surface Killer (SSK) class submarine, will be delivered to Navy after MRLC in 2026.





The submarines are of 1980s era, delivered to the Indian Navy as part of a German-Indian cooperation. The business relationship between the two companies dates back to 1980s when the German company joined hands with the Indian Navy and MDL for the construction of four diesel-electric submarines. The first two boats were built in Germany, whereas the remaining were constructed at the MDL at Mumbai.





In June, Thyssenkrupp and Mazagon had concluded a MoU for the local construction of submarines for the Indian Navy.







