



Niamey: The Niger military has declared support for coup leaders who have reportedly seized the presidency of the West African nation, CNN reported. World leaders and humanitarian bodies have issued stark warnings against the people involved in the coup.





Niger's army command on Thursday said it was supporting the takeover against Niger President Mohamed Bazoum to stop the bloodshed and maintain "the well-being of our populations," according to CNN.





In a statement released on Twitter, Niger's army command said it had to "preserve the physical integrity of the president of the republic and his family," and "avoid a deadly confrontation… that could create a bloodbath and affect the security of the population." It further said that any foreign military intervention "risks having disastrous and uncontrolled consequences."





The statement said, "Our country remains prey to insecurity imposed by the terrorist armed groups and other organized criminal groups." On Wednesday, Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was apparently taken by members of the presidential guard and his precise whereabouts remain unknown.





On Thursday, Niger's Presidential office said, "All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom will see to it." The statement shared on Twitter did not give details of whether the Niger President is still being detained, according to CNN.





When Bazoum assumed office in 2021, it was the first time that there was a democratic transfer of power in Niger after years of military coups since the nation gained independence in 1960.





On Wednesday, visuals emerged that showed hundreds of pro-Bazoum protesters taking to the streets of Niamey as national institutions were shut down and land borders remained temporarily closed.





United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk in a statement said he is “shocked and distressed” by the events. Turk said that Niger President must be "immediately and unconditionally released." He urged all actors to refrain from violence and respect the rights and fundamental freedoms of everyone.





"I am shocked and distressed by the attempted military takeover in Niger and condemn it in the strongest terms. All efforts must be undertaken to restore constitutional order and the rule of law," Volker Turk said.





Volker Turk said, "I urge all actors to refrain from violence and respect the rights and fundamental freedoms of all. It is in the interests of all the people of Niger that the important democratic gains made in recent years are safeguarded and preserved."





Meanwhile, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby said the US condemns any effort to subvert the functioning of Niger.





While addressing a press briefing on Wednesday (local time), Kirby said, "We certainly condemn any effort to detain or to subvert the functioning of Niger’s democratically elected government. And we’re still gathering facts here. And that government, as you know, is led by President Bazoum."





"We specifically urge the elements of the presidential guard to release him from detention and to refrain from any violence. We certainly welcome the strong statements and steps taken by the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union to defend Niger’s democracy. And obviously, we’re closely monitoring this situation," he added.







