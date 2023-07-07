Movement of LVM3-M4 Vehicle With Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft To Launch Pad Commences
This comes after the space agency on Wednesday mated the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with LVM3.
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday said that the movement of the LVM3-M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 to the launch pad has commenced. This comes after the space agency on Wednesday mated the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with LVM3, its new heavy lift launch vehicle, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
ISRO has shared pictures on its official Twitter handle. Take a look:
July 5, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.
ISRO has said the lunar mission is slated to be launched on July 14 at 2:35 pm IST from SDSC, Sriharikota.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission carries scientific instruments to study the thermophysical properties of the Lunar Regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment and elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.
