



Elena Geo Systems introduces India’s First Regional Navigation Satellite System based Device to provide precise directions for various infrastructure projects

In a significant stride towards achieving self-reliance in navigation applications and services, Elena Geo Systems, a Bengaluru-based firm, has unveiled the country’s first hand-held navigation device based on the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (NavIC). The device aims to provide precise directions for various infrastructure projects such as railway, land survey, telecoms, and hydrocarbon exploration. With a cost of Rs 6,000, it can be easily attached to smartphones using an on-the-go (OTG) connector, enabling users to leverage data from any mapping application or satellite source.





Versatile And Cost-Effective Solution





Priced at Rs 6,000, the handheld navigation device provides an affordable option for individuals and organizations involved in infrastructure projects. Its compatibility with smartphones via an OTG connector allows users to access data from any mapping application or satellite source. This versatility empowers users to leverage existing mapping services and applications, eliminating the need for separate dedicated navigation systems.





Wider Adoption through NavIC Chip Integration





Elena Geo Systems plans to collaborate with smartphone manufacturers to integrate the NavIC chip directly into mobile phones. As the Indian government mandates NavIC integration in handsets sold in the country, the company aims to enable wider adoption of the navigation device, similar to popular mapping applications like Google Maps. By leveraging the NavIC chip, users can experience seamless navigation and benefit from the device’s precise positioning capabilities.





Unmatched Accuracy And Reliability





During the development phase, Elena Geo Systems conducted extensive studies, highlighting the device’s superior accuracy. The India-made navigator claims to offer a dynamic range accuracy of up to 1 meter, surpassing global products that provide estimated directions. With such precision, the device becomes a valuable tool for infrastructure projects, where accurate positioning is critical for efficient execution.





Elena Geo Systems: Pioneering NavIC-Enabled Services And Products





Founded in 2012 as a research and development company incubated at IIT-Kharagpur, Elena Geo Systems aims to revolutionize navigation in India. By offering comprehensive NavIC-enabled services and products, the company seeks to harness the potential of India’s indigenous navigation satellite system. Through continuous innovation and collaboration with chip manufacturers, Elena Geo Systems strives to strengthen India’s navigation capabilities and contribute to the nation’s vision of self-reliance.





Enhancing Atmanirbharta In Navigation





Elena Geo Systems’ handheld NavIC-based navigator marks a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in navigation technology for India. By utilizing the NavIC constellation of satellites, the device offers accurate and reliable positioning, overcoming the limitations faced by GPS-oriented devices in tropical regions. Unlike existing global navigation solutions that heavily rely on GPS technology, Elena Geo Systems’ navigator integrates data from Indian, American, and Russian satellites, ensuring constant accuracy worldwide.





Key Points





Elena Geo Systems was founded in: 2012 Headquarters of Elena Geo Systems: Bengaluru Elena’s leader and founder: V S Velan An autonomous regional satellite navigation system that provides accurate real-time positioning and timing services: NavIC







