



Paris: French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said the partnership between India, and France has grown to become a partnership for the planet and Paris now seeks to build new solidarities with India in the Indian Ocean and in the Pacific.





“Our partnership with India has grown and become a partnership for the planet. We are now seeking to build new solidarities with India in the Indian Ocean and in the Pacific,” the French Foreign Minister said at the annual French Ambassadors Conference.





She said the strength of the India-France strategic partnership was vividly illustrated on July 14 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Paris.





“We will therefore continue to build and consolidate new partnerships based on solidarity in the years to come. Particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where our diplomacy is asserting itself in the service of our sovereign interests, respecting the rule of law, rejecting dependence and alignment, but without ambiguity about our alliances, and therefore without equidistance,” she said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited France in July where, in a historic moment, President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on PM Modi. It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders.





PM Modi became the first Indian premier to receive the honour.





He was hosted by President Macron and France’s first lady Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace.





The PM also attended the Bastille Day Parade as a Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Macron on the Champs-Élysées.





The key highlights of PM Modi’s France visit were the MoUs signed to enhance further cooperation in the defence sector which included the first Scorpene submarine construction programme (P75 – Kalvari), a model of 'Make-in-India' and the sharing of naval expertise between companies in the two countries.





In a joint statement issued following PM Modi’s delegation-level talks with President Macron, both leaders applauded the collaboration between naval companies from both countries in sharing their expertise.





The leaders also expressed their satisfaction with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between [TT3] [P4] Mazgon Dockyard Ltd and Naval Group, which outlines the construction of three additional submarines as part of the P75 program.





The Scorpene Submarines are extremely potent platforms, they have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long-range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles. These submarines have a state-of-the-art SONAR suite and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities.





With a view to adopting a Roadmap on Defence Industrial Cooperation between the two countries, India is setting up a Technical Office of the DRDO at its Embassy in Paris.







