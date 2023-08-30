



Pragyan Rover clicks an image of Vikram Lander this morning (Aug 30, 2023).





The 'image of the mission' was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam).





The two ongoing experiments is also clearly visible in the rather clear image shot by Pragyan during the early hours of Aug 30, 2023.





NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS)





In-situ scientific experiments continue .....









Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Rover unambiguously confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements.





Al, Ca, Fe, Cr, Ti, Mn, Si, and O are also detected, as expected. Search for Hydrogen (H) is underway.





LIBS instrument is developed at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS)/ISRO, Bangalore.







