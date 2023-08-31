



The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera.





Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera.



It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately.

Isn't it?🙂 pic.twitter.com/w5FwFZzDMp — ISRO (@isro) August 31, 2023





It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately said ISRO in a Tweet.





Isn't it?







