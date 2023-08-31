Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Pragyan Rover Rotated In Search of A Safe Route
The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 31, 2023
It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately.
Isn't it?
It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately said ISRO in a Tweet.
Isn't it?
