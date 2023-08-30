The satellite imagery from August 18 clearly depicts the evolving Chinese posture in Aksai Chin, include the development of underground facilities. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)





Comparisons of satellite images from December 6, 2021 and August 18, 2023 – provided by Maxar Technologies – shows reinforced personnel bunkers at 3 spots





China has ramped up the construction of reinforced personnel bunkers and underground facilities in Aksai Chin, at a location about 70km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), to better protect its military assets from aerial or missile strikes, according to an analysis of satellite imagery.

Using satellite imagery, HT reported in May that China has expanded crucial airbases all along the LAC by building new runways, hardened shelters to protect jets, and new support and military operations buildings. This created capabilities for its military to conduct a wider range of operations and to counter India’s comparative advantages in some areas.







