



Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti said the issue of abrogation of Article 370 pertains to the people of India and the promise they made to the natives of Kashmir in 1947





Commenting on the ongoing hearing of Article 370 abrogation in Supreme Court, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday invoked Lord Ram saying ‘Vachan’ (Promise) is on trial today in the Apex Court.





PDP chief Mufti said the matter the Supreme Court was hearing pertained to the people of India.





“This country cannot be run on majoritarianism. This country will be run as per the Constitution,” she said, reported PTI.





She added the issue of abrogation of Article 370 pertains to the people of India and the promise they made to the natives of Kashmir in 1947, the report mentioned.





“We know what has happened to institutions of the country. Fortunately we still have some faith in the Supreme Court of this country. I want to appeal to them that the country believes in the principle ‘Raghukul reet sada chali aayi, pran jaye par vachan na jaye’, she was quoted in the report as having said.





“I am not talking about those who kill in the name of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and lynch in the name of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. I am talking about those of the majority community people who believe in ‘Ramchandra ji’, his vachan (promise) that ‘Raghukul reet sada chali aayi, pran jaye par vachan na jaye’ so I think that ‘vachan’ is on trial today in the Supreme Court,” she said, the report mentioned.





In Hindu mythology, the ‘Raghu clan’, to which Lord Ram belonged, believed in the principle that you must never break your promise even if you have to lose your life keeping it.





Mufti said it is for the top court and the Indian citizens to see whether the country will be run according to the Constitution or “as per the divisive agenda of a particular party",it said.





She said she was satisfied that the court did not accept the Centre’s contention that the situation has improved in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, the report said.





Mufti claimed in the last five years, many Kashmiri Pandits have been forced to leave the Valley, it said.





Mufti said the central government has claimed it ended militancy in Kashmir, the report mentioned.





This, she said, has been done by the Army, the report said.





“In the name of ending militancy, the Centre has destroyed Jammu and Kashmir”, she alleged.





When there was an attack on Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 by Pakistan, it was its unarmed natives who fought the aggressors with the help of the Indian Army.





Mufti visited the top court premises when a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing arguments by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference, the report mentioned.





On August 2, former chief minister Omar Abdullah had visited the top court and said he expected justice from it like any other Indian citizen.





The top court had that day commenced hearing the pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre had on August 5, 2019 come out with the notification repealing Article 370, stripping the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.





Several petitions challenging abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh- were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.







