



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing to retire its ageing Jaguar strike aircraft, a platform that has served for over four decades.





To maintain squadron strength during this transition, the Mirage-2000 fleet will be extended in service until around 2039, while the IAF continues to source Jaguar spares globally.





This balancing act reflects the challenges of sustaining combat readiness amid delays in inducting TEJAS MK-2 and additional Rafales.





The Jaguars, once central to India’s low-level penetration strike capability, are now being phased out due to logistical hurdles rather than doctrinal shifts. Retirement will begin with the oldest airframes between 2028 and 2031, while upgraded DARIN-III variants will remain slightly longer.





This timeline aligns with the induction of TEJAS MK-1A aircraft and future Tejas Mk2 and Rafale procurements, though delays in these programs necessitate interim measures.





The Mirage-2000, inducted in 1985 and known as 'Vajra,' was originally slated for retirement around 2035 but may now serve until 2038–2039. Its extension is supported by Dassault Aviation’s technical backing and spares availability. The aircraft has a storied legacy, from precision strikes in the Kargil War to the Balakot operation, and remains viable with modernised avionics and weapon systems.





The Jaguar, dubbed 'Shamsher,' entered service in the early 1980s as a dedicated deep-strike aircraft. India became its largest operator, acquiring over 160 airframes, many built locally. Variants included strike, trainer, and maritime models, with the fleet serving nuclear-capable roles. However, ageing Adour engines have become the fleet’s greatest liability, plagued by failures and accidents despite DARIN-III upgrades.





Efforts to re-engine the Jaguars with Honeywell F125IN turbofans failed due to cost and integration challenges, leaving cannibalisation as the main sustainment strategy. India has sourced retired Jaguars from France, the UK, Oman, and now seeks Ecuador’s stored airframes for spares.





Around 115–120 Jaguars remain across six squadrons, though serviceability varies, and their niche roles persist in exercises alongside modern fighters.





India’s fighter squadron strength has declined over two decades with MiG retirements, making precise timing of phase-outs critical to maintaining the sanctioned 42 squadrons. Extending Mirage service and scavenging Jaguar parts exemplify pragmatic management. The Jaguar’s long frontline tenure is rare globally, while its retirement will redirect resources to multi-role fighters suited for network-centric warfare.





The transition underscores delays in procurement programs like MRFA tenders and TEJAS certification. Mirage upgrades, including RDY-2 radars and MICA missiles, ensure relevance into the late 2030s. Jaguar’s DARIN-III brought glass cockpits and advanced targeting, but engine obsolescence forced reliance on cannibalisation. Global retirements have left India as the last major operator, with Ecuador’s stored jets offering limited relief.





Extending Mirage service buys time for TEJAS MK-1A, MK-2, Rafale, and future AMCA stealth platforms. This reflects India’s broader air power strategy and the tension between indigenous production and immediate operational needs.





As Jaguars fade, their legacy endures, while the IAF pivots toward modern fighters to sustain deterrence against regional threats.





Agencies







