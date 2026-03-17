



India's Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, has issued a stark warning that the nation confronts a "new Pakistan" following profound shifts in its neighbour's military and nuclear architecture.





Speaking recently, he underscored how Operation Sindoor exposed vulnerabilities in Pakistan's arsenal, prompting Islamabad to overhaul its defence posture in ways that echo Chinese influence.





Operation Sindoor, a precision Indian military operation, revealed Pakistan's inability to deploy its missiles effectively against India's strikes. This failure, Dixit noted, catalysed urgent reforms within Pakistan's establishment.





The operation itself marked a pivotal moment, demonstrating India's capacity to execute conventional strikes without crossing the nuclear threshold—a capability that has reshaped regional deterrence dynamics.





In response, Pakistan has established a dedicated Army Rocket Force Command, directly modelled on the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force of China. This new entity centralises missile operations, enhancing rapid deployment and integration of conventional and nuclear-capable systems. Analysts view it as a bid to rectify the shortcomings witnessed during the recent conflict, bolstering Pakistan's offensive reach.





Compounding this, Pakistan's 27th Constitutional Amendment has consolidated unprecedented authority. It vests control over all armed forces branches and the nuclear arsenal under a single Chief of Defence Forces, effectively the Army Chief. This centralisation sidelines traditional checks, creating a unified command structure that could streamline decision-making in crises but raises alarms over escalation risks.





Air Marshal Dixit portrayed these changes as signalling a "new strategic reality" for India. Pakistan's restructured forces now pose a more cohesive threat, with improved missile responsiveness and nuclear oversight potentially lowering barriers to aggressive posturing. This evolution demands vigilant monitoring from New Delhi, particularly along contested borders.





Shifting focus eastward, Dixit highlighted China's growing perception of India as a primary strategic rival. Beijing's commissioning of the Fujian aircraft carrier, its third and most advanced, underscores naval ambitions that extend into the Indian Ocean.





Coupled with fortified ties to Russia—evident in joint military exercises and technology transfers—this bolsters China's projection power.





China's expanding sway in the Global South further complicates the equation. Through infrastructure deals and diplomatic overtures in Africa, Latin America, and South Asia, Beijing is cultivating alliances that encircle India economically and militarily. Dixit cautioned that these moves aim to dilute New Delhi's influence in multilateral forums.





Operation Sindoor stands as a "strategic inflection point," per Dixit. By succeeding in limited conventional operations, India has proven its doctrinal maturity, operating below nuclear red lines. This success not only deterred immediate retaliation but also compelled adversaries to reassess their strategies.





For India, these developments necessitate accelerated military modernisation. Enhancing missile defences, intelligence fusion, and tri-service integration will be crucial to counter the "new Pakistan" and a resurgent China. Diplomatic outreach to Quad partners and like-minded nations could amplify deterrence.





Dixit's assessment arrives amid heightened tensions, urging policymakers to adapt to this bifurcated threat landscape. With Pakistan emulating Chinese models and Beijing viewing India through a competitive lens, the subcontinent faces an era of compounded risks.





Agencies







