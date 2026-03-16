



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is conducting trials of the indigenous Kaveri jet engine in Russia, with the program progressing towards certification by 2026.





The engine is being prepared for integration into India’s upcoming stealth Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV), known as Ghatak.





Subsequent updates through late 2025 and early 2026 revealed over 140 hours of cumulative testing: 70 hours ground runs at GTRE Bengaluru and 75 hours aloft in Russia.

The first production-standard Dry Kaveri (D1) was handed over in September 2025 for baseline validation, with D2 and D3 slated for 150-hour endurance and further altitude trials. ​ In December 2025, the Ministry of Defence mandated 2026 certification for Dry Kaveri, tying it to Cabinet Committee on Security clearance for Ghatak. This firm deadline reflected policy resolve to integrate propulsion and platform timelines, bolstered by wind-tunnel data, mission simulations, and critical design reviews.





The Kaveri jet engine, developed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment under DRDO, was originally conceived to power the TEJAS fighter aircraft. However, after facing challenges in meeting the performance requirements for manned fighters, the engine has been repurposed for unmanned aerial platforms.





This strategic redirection allows India to leverage years of research while addressing the growing need for indigenous propulsion systems in advanced drones.





Trials are currently underway in Russia, where the engine is undergoing rigorous testing to validate its performance and reliability. These trials are critical, as they will determine the engine’s suitability for long-range UCAV operations.





Defence officials have confirmed that the Kaveri Derivative Engine (KDE) is scheduled for final in-flight testing by late 2025. If successful, certification is expected in 2026, paving the way for operational deployment in the Ghatak UCAV.





The Ghatak UCAV represents India’s ambition to field a stealth-capable, long-range combat drone capable of precision strikes. Integrating the indigenous Kaveri engine into this platform would mark a significant milestone in India’s defence self-reliance, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers for critical propulsion technology.





It also aligns with the broader “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, which emphasises domestic innovation and production in strategic sectors.





The trials in Russia highlight the collaborative nature of defence technology development. While the engine is indigenous, Russia provides advanced testing facilities and expertise that help accelerate the validation process. This partnership ensures that the engine undergoes comprehensive evaluation under diverse conditions before being inducted into service.





The successful completion of these trials would not only bolster India’s UCAV program but also open avenues for future applications.





A certified indigenous jet engine could potentially be adapted for other aerial platforms, including advanced trainers and light combat aircraft, thereby strengthening India’s aerospace ecosystem.





The Kaveri engine trials in Russia are progressing steadily, with certification targeted for 2026. The engine’s integration into the Ghatak UCAV will mark a turning point in India’s defence capabilities, showcasing the country’s ability to develop and deploy indigenous propulsion systems for advanced combat platforms.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







