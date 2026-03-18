



India intends to acquire hundreds of Russian R-37M air-to-air missiles, a move designed to transform the long-range strike capabilities of its Su-30MKI fighters. These aircraft serve as the cornerstone of the Indian Air Force's combat fleet. The procurement will more than triple the fighters' engagement distances, addressing vulnerabilities exposed in recent operations, reported Meta Defense. However, this report first appeared on Military Watch Magazine based web portal.





Reports from multiple Indian outlets highlight this large-scale purchase. The decision stems from lessons learned during clashes with Pakistani forces in May 2025.





There, the S-400 air defence system proved decisive, with its 40N6 missiles neutralising a high-value Pakistani AEW&C aircraft deep within enemy territory. Other S-400 intercepts reportedly downed five Pakistani fighters, including F-16s and JF-17s.





The S-400's success has prompted India to double its squadrons. Yet, air-to-air engagements revealed shortcomings in the Su-30MKI and Rafale against Pakistan's Chinese J-10C fighters. At least one Rafale fell, with unconfirmed reports suggesting up to four losses. These incidents underscored the need for superior beyond-visual-range weaponry.





Once revolutionary upon entering service in 2002, the Su-30MKI now lags behind rapid Chinese advancements. Even mid-tier J-10Cs, equipped with PL-15 missiles, outmatch older Indian platforms in key metrics. The R-37M offers a potent countermeasure, originally crafted for Russia's MiG-31BM interceptor.





This missile excels when launched from the MiG-31BM's extreme speeds and altitudes, achieving up to 400 km ranges. Integration onto Su-35 and Su-57 fighters followed in the early 2020s, with Su-30 compatibility confirmed in 2024. On Su-30MKIs, expect around 350 km effective range due to lower launch parameters.





Such reach would enable Indian Su-30s to target Pakistani high-value assets like AEW&Cs from standoff distances, evading escort fighters' retaliation. No rival missile matches this, save China's exclusive PL-17 for the People's Liberation Army Air Force.





The announcement aligns with late February confirmations of a comprehensive Su-30MKI upgrade programme. Russia will assist in modernising 84 of over 270 aircraft initially. Enhancements prioritise avionics, engines, and weapons compatibility, amplifying the R-37M's impact.





Previously, India eyed a bespoke 500 km missile from the BrahMos joint venture. That project, mirroring the PL-17's prowess, now risks delays as funds shift to the proven R-37M. This off-the-shelf option accelerates deployment, vital amid escalating regional threats.





Prospects extend to India's prospective Su-57 fleet. Talks advanced to technical stages by January 2026, bolstered by Russia's June 2025 offer of full source code access for licensed production. A miniaturised R-37M variant, under the Izdeliye 810 program, could arm the stealth fighter's internal bays.





This procurement signals urgency in countering China's aerial edge and Pakistan's growing arsenal. It reinforces Indo-Russian defence ties, blending immediate firepower gains with long-term indigenous upgrades. The Su-30MKI fleet stands poised for resurgence as India's frontline deterrent.





Meta Defence Fr







