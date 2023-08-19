Representation

The Damage Control Simulators are made of a warship or submarine section composed of several compartments, usually engine room and auxiliary room together with a Damage Control room. A roll control device enables to apply a tilt to the ship section





VASCO: The Damage Control Simulator (DCS) ‘Amogh’, designed and constructed by Goa Shipyard Ltd, was inaugurated at the Indian Navy’s Andaman & Nicobar Command in Port Blair on Friday.





‘Amogh’ marks the fourth installation of such a facility commissioned by GSL for the Indian Navy, after those installed at Naval Training establishments located in Visakhapatnam, Lonavala, and Kochi. The Damage Control Simulator serves as a training platform, creating realistic yet controlled scenarios to equip crews with the skills required for ship damage control and repair while navigating at sea.





The project was delivered to the Indian Navy ahead of the contractual schedule, on August 14.





During the inauguration, Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, expressed the Navy's satisfaction with the facility, which is expected to enhance the quality of training for Naval personnel stationed at the Andaman & Nicobar Command.







