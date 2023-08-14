Tricolour hoisted atop newly renovated Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk In Srinagar





The family hoisted the Tricolour as part of the campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unfurl the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day





Terrorist's family hoists Tricolour: The family of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist hoisted the national flag at home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Sunday (August 13) and urged the government to find their son stating that he has “taken the wrong path”.





"My son has taken the wrong path," Father of Hizbul terrorist Mudassir Hussain, Tariq told reporters in the remote Dachhan area of the hilly district, adding, "We request the government to find him."





He said that the family wants every person in the Union Territory to hoist the national flag.





"We hoisted the national flag on our home and want every household to hoist the tricolour," he said.





Hussain's mother said she wanted him to return and surrender before the security forces.





"We tried our best to know his whereabouts but failed. The Army should find him for us as we want him to return," she added.





Most-Wanted Terrorist





Hussain is one of the most-wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and carries a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head, according to police.





On Friday, Prime Minister Modi urged people of the country to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15.





Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday morning hailed off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) to the Botanical Garden on the bank of Dal Lake in Kashmir's Srinagar. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally is done under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to urge individuals to bring the flag home and to raise it to mark the 77th year of India's freedom.





In a video posted by the news organization ANI, Sinha can be seen driving the rally with the Indian flag, while those taking part can be heard raising slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.







