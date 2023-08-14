



Canberra: Australian Prime Minister on Sunday said that the navies of India, Japan, US and Australia (Quad) are participating in Exercise Malabar. He met naval leaders of four nations and noted that the Exercise Malabar for the first time is being held in Australia.





Australian PM Albanese and Deputy PM Richard Marles welcomed naval leaders from all four nations in Sydney. He stated that it was an opportunity to discuss their shared vision for a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region.





Taking to his official Twitter handle, Albanese stated, "This year’s Exercise Malabar brings together the navies of India, Japan, the United States, and Australia. And for the first time ever it’s being held in Australia."





The naval forces of the United States, Japan, Australia and India began their Malabar joint defence exercise in Sydney on Friday, marking the first time Australia has hosted the war games amid China's growing assertiveness in the region.





In another tweet, he stated, "I welcomed naval leaders from all four countries to Sydney today along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, @RichardMarlesMP. It was an opportunity to discuss our shared vision for a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region."





Malabar series of maritime exercises began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between the Indian Navy and the US Navy, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release earlier. The exercise now includes navies of four nations - India, Japan, Australia and US. Royal Australian Navy participated in the exercise for the first time in 2020.





Exercise Malabar 2023 is being conducted in two phases - the harbour phase and the sea phase. The Harbour Phase involves wide-ranging activities like cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, sports fixtures and several interactions for planning and conduct of the Sea Phase, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release earlier.





The Sea Phase will include various complex and high-intensity exercises in all three domains of warfare, encompassing anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine exercises including live weapon firing drills, according to the press release. The exercise provides an opportunity for Indian Navy to enhance and demonstrate interoperability and also gain from the best practices in maritime security operations from its partner nations.





Indian Navy's indigenous frontline warships INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata are participating in Exercise Malabar 2023 in Sydney from August 11-21 along with ships and aircraft from the US Navy (USN), Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).





INS Sahyadri is the third ship of the indigenously designed and built Project-17 class multi-role stealth frigates and is presently commanded by Captain Rajan Kapoor, according to the press release. INS Kolkata is the first ship of the indigenously designed and built Project-15A class destroyers and is commanded by Captain Sharad Sinsunwal.







