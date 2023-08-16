



New Delhi: The 19th round of India-China Corps Commander level meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on 13-14 August 2023, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement.





The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in the Western Sector. In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward-looking manner, the press statement said further.





They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels.





In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas.





The 18th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was also held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on 23rd April 2023.





The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector so as to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations.





In line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders and further to the meeting between the two Foreign Ministers in March 2023, they had an exchange of views in an open and candid manner.





In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.





The two countries started holding military talks on disengagement and de-escalation of the situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh soon after the confrontation started between the two militaries.





The two sides have since then disengaged from multiple confrontation points and moved to new positions to avoid clashes and resolve the issues peacefully.





Sources said the Indian side is keen to resolve the dispute amicably securing all Indian interests in the region and has deployed over 50,000 troops to match the Chinese deployments in the areas opposite eastern Ladakh.





The two sides have been heavily deployed but have resisted direct conflicts even though the Indian side does not rule out the possibility of any misadventure by the adversary along the LAC.





India thwarted one such misadventure by the Chinese Army in December 2022 in Yang Tse near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.







