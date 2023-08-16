

Indian Army has received 1,850 units of Mahindra Scorpio Classic. The Mahindra SUVs will be used in different departments

Mahindra and Mahindra continue to have a successful partnership with the Indian army. In January of this year, it delivered an order of 1,470 units of Mahindra Scorpio Classic. Now, the company has announced that the Indian army has received 1,850 units. The study SUV is an upgraded version of the original Mahindra Scorpio. It can be employed by the Indian army in various departments. Currently, the armed forces use vehicles like Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, TATA Safari, Force Gurkha, TATA Xenon, and more.





Mahindra Scorpio Classic For Indian Army – Specs





The Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with a 4×4 powertrain. It is powered by a 140HP 2.2L diesel engine. The rugged SUV can handle rough terrains easily. Thanks to a spacious cabin and the latest features, it is also more suitable for passenger transportation than the Gypsy. Unlike the army version, the standard Mahindra Scorpio does not get a 4×4 option. It is powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that offers 130hp of peak power and 300nm of max torque. It is paired with a 6-speed manual and comes with a rear-wheel drive setup





Mahindra and Mahindra has been offering quality products to the Indian army for a while now. It has even set up a special department for all defence-related programs called the Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS). This division specializes in meeting the unique demands of the armed forces and developing customised vehicles that can perform specific tasks. The MDS has successfully designed powerful vehicles like Mahindra Armado. The armoured car comes with an extra tough build. It can survive the harshest environments and war-like conditions.







