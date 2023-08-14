



Kuwait City: Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika called on the Naval Chief of Kuwait Brigadier General Hazza Al-Alati and discussed the strengthening of Navy-to-Navy cooperation between India and Kuwait.





"Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on the Chief of Naval Forces of Kuwait H.E Brigadier General Hazza Al-Alati. Discussions pertained to further strengthening navy to navy cooperation. Ambassador thanked him for the support for the upcoming visit of Indian naval ship Vishakhapatnam," India in Kuwait tweeted.





Earlier this week, on the corporation between the two countries on the security front, the Indian envoy said, "The defence and security relations have so far been limited to training and medical cooperation. Four Indian ships visited Kuwait in July and October of last year. An Indian warship (INS Visakhapatnam guided missile destroyer) is expected to visit Kuwait in August."





Ambassador Swaika also thanked the Brigadier for the support to the upcoming visit of INS Vishakhapatnam.





Earlier this week, the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, affirmed the depth of the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, according to Al-Qabas Daily.





Underlining the significant contribution of the Indian community to bolstering the Kuwaiti economy, Ambassador Swaika said the bilateral memorandum of understanding regarding domestic workers was signed in June 2021, Al-Qabas Daily reported.





He added that he considers Kuwait’s accession as a partner in the dialogue with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during the Indian presidency as a welcome step.





“The area of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has not yet covered any of the countries in the Middle East. The entry of Iran as a full member and the entry of Kuwait and the Arab Emirates will add to the organization’s deliberations an essential value," the ambassador said.





Most of the discussions in the organisation are related to combating terrorism and ensuring regional security, which also closely pertains to this region, the report noted.





The Indian Ambassador, on Sunday, called on the Information Minister of the State of Kuwait, Abdulrahman B Almutairi. The focus of the discussions was on deepening cultural and media cooperation, including participation in cultural events, museum cooperation, media exchanges and tourism potential, according to the report.











