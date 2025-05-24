



Following the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people—mostly Hindu tourists—India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a key water-sharing agreement with Pakistan established in 1960 with World Bank mediation.





India accused Pakistan of backing the attack, a charge Islamabad denies, and military hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours escalated to their most severe in nearly three decades before a ceasefire was reached on May 10, 2025.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that Pakistan would be denied water from rivers over which India holds rights, stating, “Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack... Pakistan’s army will pay it, Pakistan’s economy will pay it”.





The suspension of the treaty was described by Indian officials as a response not only to repeated cross-border terrorism but also to Pakistan’s alleged obstruction of treaty modifications, energy requirements, and dam safety concerns. India insists that Pakistan has violated the spirit of the treaty through decades of conflict and support for militancy.





The IWT is crucial for Pakistan, providing water for 80% of its farms from three rivers originating in India. Despite the suspension, Pakistan’s finance minister has stated that there would be no “immediate impact” on water supplies, though experts warn of significant long-term risks.





Ceasefire Status: The ceasefire has largely held since May 10, with Indian officials confirming no current exchange of fire and some repositioning of forces.





Water Flow And Agriculture: While there is no immediate reduction in water flow, the suspension exposes Pakistan to future risks, including potential disruptions to irrigation, increased vulnerability to floods and droughts, and loss of real-time hydrological data that India was obliged to share under the treaty.





Regional Tensions: The move has heightened tensions, with Pakistan warning that any attempt to disrupt water flow could be considered an act of war. The treaty’s suspension is seen as a serious escalation, given its historical role in preventing water conflicts even during previous wars.





Other Retaliatory Measures: India and Pakistan have also suspended trade, closed land borders, and halted most visa issuance since the attack.





India’s decision to suspend the IWT is part of a broader strategy to pressure Pakistan economically and militarily in response to terrorism, signaling that future attacks will incur tangible costs. The suspension of the treaty, which has survived multiple wars and crises, marks a significant deterioration in bilateral relations and raises concerns about regional stability and water security in South Asia.





While the immediate practical effects on Pakistan’s water supply may be limited due to India’s current infrastructure, the suspension introduces long-term uncertainty and the risk of further escalation. The World Bank, which helped broker the treaty, has indicated it will not intervene, and calls for urgent mediation have been made to prevent further deterioration.





India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following the Kashmir attack is a major diplomatic and strategic move, intended to impose costs on Pakistan and deter future attacks, but it also increases risks for millions dependent on the Indus basin and threatens to destabilize an already volatile region.





Based On Reuters Report







