



Indian Navy’s second missile cum ammunition (MCA) barge was launched at Guttenadeevi in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The barge has been built by SECON Engineering using mostly indigenous equipment and parts.





MCA barges will provide impetus to operational commitments of Indian Navy as they facilitate transportation, embarkation and disembarkation of ammunition to Naval ships. The barge will have a service life of 30 years.





The launch and delivery of two Ammunition Barges to the Indian Navy in the past two months (Jun and Jul 23) by two MSME Shipyards – M/s SECON and Suryadipta situated on the east and the west coast of the country has exhibited Indian Navy’s commitment to support MSME industry and strengthen Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Government of India.















