



Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) successful testing of the RudraM-II missile marks a significant milestone in India's air defence capabilities. This indigenous missile, tested for the first time in October 2020, is designed for deployment on the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet and Mirage-2000 aircraft, empowering the Indian Air Force (IAF) with enhanced firepower.





With a formidable range of 300 kilometres, the RudraM-II sets a new standard in air defence technology. Unlike its predecessor, the RudraM-I, which utilises a Passive Homing Head (PHH) to target enemy surveillance and guidance radar systems, communication towers, and command centres emitting radiation, the RudraM-II incorporates an Imaging Infrared (IIR) seeker in addition to the PHH.





This powerful combination allows the missile to neutralise various targets, including airstrips, bunkers, and aircraft hangars, making it a versatile and potent asset for the IAF.





Role of Anti-Radiation Missiles In Modern Warfare





Anti-Radiation Missiles (ARMs) like the RudraM-II play a pivotal role in modern air defence warfare. Originally invented to disrupt enemy communication and tracking capabilities by targeting radar stations, these missiles are primarily launched from aircraft to neutralise ground and ship targets. In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the deployment of ARMs has garnered keen interest from the Indian defence establishment, as these missiles prove their mettle in targeting enemy air defences.





The RudraM-II missile's successful testing, confirmed by DRDO's chief Dr. SV Kamat, represents a significant advancement in India's air defence capabilities. Developed for deployment on the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Mirage-2000 aircraft, this indigenous missile provides a considerable boost to the Indian Air Force's firepower, as it can target the enemy at a range of 300 kilometres.





As the DRDO's successful testing of the RudraM-II validates India's growing prowess in defence technology, the Indian Air Force gears up to leverage the advanced capabilities of this indigenous missile. The RudraM-II's precision targeting and impressive range establish it as a game-changer in India's air defence arsenal.





With these cutting-edge assets at its disposal, India also strengthens its position on the global stage and advances its commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.







